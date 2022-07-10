Chattanooga area wildlife rehabilitators care for animals

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Now is a time of year when many species of wildlife are having babies, and it’s also a time when humans often encounter orphaned, sick or injured wildlife.
“Really, this is our busy season, because baby season is when people tend to get out there trimming trees, and they’re coming across birds,” said Mary Marr, songbird caretaker at Camp Wildernest. “Sometimes, birds that are just learning to fly, people think that they’re hurt or injured, but actually, their parents are nearby and they’re just in the process of learning how to bird.”