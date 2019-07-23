Bernie Williams softball game, concert raises awareness for IPF

Former New York Yankees player Bernie Williams, foreground, performs during a National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center, Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Bernie Williams’ “Breathless Charity All-Stars Softball Game” was held at Ciuccoli Field in Ridgefield on Saturday, July 13.

In addition to playing in the softball game, Williams performed at The Ridgefield Playhouse that night.

The event helped to raise awareness about IPF, a respiratory illness, and raise money for The Ridgefield Playhouse’s Leir Foundation Arts for Everone Outreach Program.

Bernie Williams and the Breathless All-Stars team won, 21-12.

On Williams’ team were members from his All-Star Band as well as a list of MLB greats including: Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera and Tommy Lasorda, Yankees and Mets star Darryl Strawberry, former MLB player Jim Leyritz, former Yankees legend Mickey “Mick the Quick” Rivers, former MLB player and manager Bobby Valentine.

Bernie Williams and his All-Star Band performed to a packed house the night before at a concert at The Ridgefield Playhouse, which was presented by Boehringer Ingelheim with support from the Donofrio family. Musician Paul Simon joined Bernie and his band on-stage for a rousing rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” at the Friday night show, which was part of The Moffly Media Evening of Art, Wine & Jazz Series and featured a wine tasting in the lobby by Pera Wines and art exhibit by Sphere’s Zach Sorena.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is a 501c3 nonprofit performing-arts center located at 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.