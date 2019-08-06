Changing the channel on the bad rerun of shooting coverage

People visit a makeshift memorial, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the site of a mass shooting at a shopping complex, in El Paso, Texas. People visit a makeshift memorial, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the site of a mass shooting at a shopping complex, in El Paso, Texas. Photo: John Locher, AP Photo: John Locher, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Changing the channel on the bad rerun of shooting coverage 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Revulsion over the weekend's twin mass shootings and the nagging sense that it's all an inconclusive rerun has frustrated the news media and those who rely upon it.

It's also triggered the stirrings of a new debate over how such tragedies should be covered now that they are sadly commonplace.

A prominent Columbia University professor tweeted that "it's time for journalists to take sides" on the issue. That would be going against years of tradition and isn't as easy as it seems.