Changes in University of Kansas diversity office draw fire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Faculty and staff at the University of Kansas are protesting a reorganization of its diversity office that cost two employees their jobs, saying the changes were made without consulting the marginalized communities affected.

The changes for what had been the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion were announced earlier this month by Chancellor Douglas Girod and Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer, The Lawrence Journal-World reports. The vice provost for diversity and equity has been assigned to another job, six programs reporting to her will be reassigned to other departments, and the jobs of two employees who developed and led social justice training were eliminated.