Changes due to virus give public better view of Legislature

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's efforts to make its legislative session safer during the coronavirus pandemic should also make it easier for citizens to observe the proceedings and participate in government, leaders and longtime observers say.

Legislative leaders have spent more that $2.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to beef up live streaming and remote technology to allow people to watch committee meetings and floor sessions in real time. The public will be able to give remote testimony and not have to worry about driving to Bismarck in the middle of winter.