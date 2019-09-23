Chamber of Commerce seeks new board members

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is seeking applications from local businesspeople for membership on its board of directors. Self-nominations (especially retailers and restaurant owners) are welcome. Three-year terms begin on Jan. 1, 2020.

The board is responsible for the organization’s fiduciary oversight and policy setting related to the Chamber’s mission, as well as enthusiastic representation of the Chamber in the community. The Ridgefield Chamber is a 501(c)(6) organization with the mission of being an advocate and resource for business and nonprofits by advancing and promoting the economic vitality and quality of life in Ridgefield.

The deadline is Oct. 15. For an application, contact Executive Director Kim Bova at kbova@ridgefieldchamber.org.