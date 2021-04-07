Challenges loom as Jordan papers over palace feud

BEIRUT (AP) — Jordan's insistence that its palace feud has been resolved and its sweeping ban on media coverage may temporarily quiet dissent, but major challenges loom for the Western-allied monarchy long seen as a lynchpin of regional stability.
The whereabouts of King Abdullah II's half brother, Prince Hamzah, who is at the heart of the dispute, are unknown. There is no sign that authorities have released up to 18 other detainees, including members of one of the powerful tribes on which the monarchy has historically relied.