“Chanukah, people come out, they get together, the celebrate not only Chanukah but Jewish pride,” said Rabbi Shalom Deitsch of the Chabad Jewish Center of Ridgefield.

The Chabad Jewish Center celebrated with a community menorah lighting at Ridgefield’s Lounsbury house on Sunday. Dec. 13, the fourth day of Chanukah.

Tailored to meet the times, the event included a car parade of more than 70 vehicles from the Chabad Jewish Center off West Lane to the Lounsbury House community center on Main Street in Ridgefield’s village.

“What a beautiful display of Jewish pride!” wrote Chana Deitsch, the rabbi’s wife. “Over 200 people joined in this COVID-safe Chanukah drive and Menorah lighting on Main Street Ridgefield!”

Participants were greeted with festive Chanukah music and received maps and menorah car swag.

The 70 plus cars then drove around Main Street collecting donuts distributed by the Ridgefield Fire Department, gelt by Neumann Real Estate, crafts sponsored by the Home Depot and surprise gifts sponsored by The Toy Chest.

The event culminated with the menorah lighting at the Lounsbury House.

“A little bit of light dispels lots of darkness — that’s the universal message of Chanukah, the story of Chanukah: one drop of oil lasting eight days,” Rabbi Deitsch said.

“No matter how dark it may seem out there,” he said, “the way we’re going to get through this is lighting a little bit of light in our lives.”

The light each person creates through goodness then spreads — to their family, their community and then out into “the rest of the world,” Rabbi Deitsch said.

Along with the menorah lighting, a DJ provided Chanukah music, people danced, and Andre Yanson dazzled onlookers with his fire juggling act.

“Thank you to all of our sponsors, participating stores and the CTeen youth group of Ridgefield!,” Chana Deitsch said. “It takes a village and we couldn’t be more proud of ours!”