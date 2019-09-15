Central Indiana county halts regional jail consideration

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Talks have ended between two central Indiana counties about possibly building a regional jail that they would share.

The Madison County Council voted to halt discussions with Henry County and recommend that Madison County commissioners start a feasibility study for a new jail in Anderson potentially costing $50 million.

The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin reports Councilman Steve Sumner says he didn't believe the regional jail plan was the right fit for Madison County.

Officials had suggested a regional jail for 500 inmates in what could have been the first such shared jail in Indiana.

Sheriffs from both counties had said they weren't opposed to a shared jail, but had questions about additional transportation costs and whether they would also need buildings in New Castle and Anderson to hold prisoners.

