Celebrities go online to voice support for Ukraine

NEW YORK (AP) — A group of inter-generational stars from film, TV, sports and music — including Bruce Springsteen, Hugh Jackman, Elton John, Jon Bon Jovi, Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish — have signed up for a social media campaign to show support for Ukraine.

The Global Citizen-organized social media rally Friday urges governments, institutions, corporations and individuals to help fund humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and other regions of the world. Celebrities are being asked to use their social media accounts to publicize the effort, using the hashtag #StandUpForUkraine.