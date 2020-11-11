‘Celebrate and Support Ridgefield:’ Rotary holds fundraiser

The Ridgefield Rotary Club held a fundraiser Oct. 24.

The Ridgefield Rotary Club held “Celebrate and Support Ridgefield” Oct. 24 at Town Hall, raising money for Ridgefield Social Services and the town food pantry.

“The town came out in full force to enjoy the music from the famous Angry O’Haras, The Music Rescuers, a middle school band that dedicates their playing to fundraising events, Patrick from Bach to Rock, and the great guitarist, Al Rivoli,” according to a release from the Ridgefield Rotary.

Donations of cash, checks, Stop & Shop cards and gift certificates from local restaurants were collected.

The event raised $10,000 for the town’s Social Services.

People who were not able to attend the event still have the opportunity to donate to the cause by writitng “a memo notitng the Oct. 24th event.”

“The Ridgefield Fire Department and Ridgefield Police Department surprised us with their presence in support of the event. A big THANK YOU goes out to so many people who made this event a smashing success,” the club said.

The club thanks the following places, and people in Ridgefield for their time and services to the event:

Blue Hammer for donating the banner,

Squash’s for donating the printed material,

Marshall Odeen for donating all proceeds from his BBQ and Golf outing, and a

Big thank you to the restaurants, delis and merchants who donated gift certificates,

Many thanks to the Interact Students, the Lions Heart students, and

All the other student volunteers that greeted the donors with a smile from beneath their masks and explained the reason for the event.

“Thank you so much to all the Rotary members that came out in full force to celebrate and support this amazing town. All of your efforts and donations made this event a great success. Together We Made a Difference!” the club finished saying.