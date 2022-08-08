Cease-fire between Israel and Gaza militants holds overnight FARES AKRAM and TIA GOLDENBERG, Associated Press Aug. 8, 2022 Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 1:46 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of21 A Palestinian woman cleans her damaged house following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Israel has killed two senior Islamic Jihad militants in three days of air strikes in the Gaza Strip, and Palestinian militants have launched nearly 600 rockets at Israel. Palestinian officials say at least 31 people in Gaza have died. Fatima Shbair/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Palestinians search through the rubble of a building in which Khaled Mansour, a top Islamic Jihad militant was killed following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. An Israeli airstrike killed a senior commander in the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, authorities said Sunday, its second leader to be slain amid an escalating cross-border conflict. Yousef Masoud/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, over Gaza City, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Israel said Sunday it killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander in a crowded Gaza refugee camp, the second such targeted attack since launching its high-stakes military offensive against the militant group just before the weekend. The Iran-backed militant group has fired hundreds of rockets at Israel in response, raising the risk of the cross-border fighting turning into a full-fledged war. Adel Hana/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Relatives of Ismail Dweik, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, mourn before his funeral, outside a hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. An Israeli airstrike in Rafah killed a senior commander in the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, authorities said Sunday, its second leader to be slain amid an escalating cross-border conflict. Fatima Shbair/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Israelis rest in a bomb shelter following rocket attacks fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Israel has killed two senior Islamic Jihad militants in three days of air strikes in the Gaza Strip, and Palestinian militants have launched nearly 600 rockets at Israel. Palestinian officials say at least 31 people in Gaza have died. Tsafrir Abayov/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes on a residential building in Gaza, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Adel Hana/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 A youth reacts while other residents inspect a wounded horse near a damaged car that was hit in an Israeli airstrike that killed people in the car and the horse cart, at the main road in Gaza City, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Adel Hana/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 CAPTION CORRECTION - CORRECTS TO SIX PALESTINIANS INCLUDING CHILDREN NOT SIX CHILDREN - Mourners pray over the bodies of six Palestinians including children killed in an explosion in Jebaliya refugee camp, at the hospital morgue in Jebaliya, northern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. On Saturday, a projectile hit in Jebaliya, killing the six. Palestinians held Israel responsible, while Israel said it was investigating whether the area was hit by an errant rocket. Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Mourners pray next to the bodies of Khaled Mansour a senior commander in the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and other Palestinians who were killed in Israeli airstrikes, during their funeral in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Israel has killed two senior Islamic Jihad militants in three days of air strikes in the Gaza Strip, and Palestinian militants have launched nearly 600 rockets at Israel. Palestinian officials say at least 31 people in Gaza have died. Yousef Masoud/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Members of Palestinian Civil Defense evacuate a wounded man following an explosion in Jebaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. On Sunday, a projectile hit a home in Jebaliya, killing two men. Palestinians held Israel responsible, while Israel said it was investigating whether the area was hit by an errant rocket. Ahmad Hasaballah/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 An Israeli soldier takes cover as an Iron Dome air defence system launches to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Israel has killed two senior Islamic Jihad militants in three days of air strikes in the Gaza Strip, and Palestinian militants have launched nearly 600 rockets at Israel. Palestinian officials say at least 31 people in Gaza have died. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 A woman takes a photo of a car that was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, Israel, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Maya Alleruzzo/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 The body of Palestinian Muhammad Hassouna, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike is prepared for his funeral at a hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. An Israeli airstrike in Rafah killed a senior commander in the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, authorities said Sunday, its second leader to be slain amid an escalating cross-border conflict. Fatima Shbair/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel just before a cease-fire between Palestinians and Israel takes effect, in Ashkelon southern Israel, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. A cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants has taken effect in a bid to end nearly three days of violence that has killed dozens of Palestinians. Egyptian officials had worked to bring the sides to an agreement after the flare-up of fighting that saw Israeli aircraft pound targets in Gaza and militants fire hundreds of rockets that reached deep into Israel. Tsafrir Abayov/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A fragile cease-fire deal to end nearly three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza held throughout the night and into Monday morning — a sign that the latest round of violence appears to have abated.
The flare-up was the worst fighting between Israel and Gaza militant groups since Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers fought an 11-day war last year, adding to the destruction and misery that have plagued blockaded Gaza for years.
Written By
FARES AKRAM and TIA GOLDENBERG