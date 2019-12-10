Caudatowa Garden Club helps decorate Keeler Tavern
Published
Members of the Caudatowa Garden Club paused for a photo between decorating the Keeler Tavern Museum’s Garden House for the annual Christmas Luncheons. The luncheon is $30 per person; wine is available for an additional $5 per glass. There will be a special menu for children under 12 for $15 on Saturday, Dec. 14.
