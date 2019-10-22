Catch me if you can: Ridgefield police plan Cops and Robbers 5K

The Ridgefield Police Department will host its annual Cops and Robbers 5K at the Ridgefield Playhouse on East Ridge Road Sunday, Nov. 3.

The race is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. and its proceeds will go towards benefiting the Women’s Center of Greater Danbury.

Runners get a three-minute head start, and Ridgefield police officers follow. For every runner the officers collectively “catch,” the Police Benevolent Association will donate $1 to the Women’s Center of Greater Danbury.

This is a multi-surface course. Runners will run on roads, parking lots, stairs, fields, wooded trails, and the Rail Trail.