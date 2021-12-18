Catalans protest against mandate for more Spanish in schools JOSEPH WILSON, Associated Press Dec. 18, 2021 Updated: Dec. 18, 2021 7:56 a.m.
Demonstrators march during a protest in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Thousands of Catalans took to the streets of Barcelona on Saturday to protest a court decision that mandates a quarter of all classes in schools be taught in Spanish, as opposed to the local Catalan language.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of Catalans took to the streets of Barcelona on Saturday to protest against a court decision that mandates that 25% of all school subjects be taught in Spanish, reducing the still predominant use of the local Catalan language in classrooms.
Demonstrators say this would threaten their cherished educational system, which has helped bring Catalan back to common use after it had been suppressed during the 20th-century dictatorship of Gen. Francisco Franco.