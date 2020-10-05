Cat mom hoping to be adopted

Jade, a sweet, 6-year-old tuxedo cat is searching for her furr-ever home.

Jade is a sweet cat mom. As we've gotten to know her, we feel that she’s our little gem.

Jade was rescued with her 2 six-month-old kittens. She was a really great mom and model pet parent. Her adorable kittens have been adopted and now it is her turn to have a fur-ever home.

Jade is a black and white tuxedo with long silky fur. Did you know that Shakespeare had a tuxedo cat? She’s been a bit shy at the shelter, but loves to be pet. The volunteers say that she feels more confident day by day. They know she would just blossom in a home of her own.

Jade’s most endearing feature is her nose. The distinctive markings are most unique and extraordinary. She also has the most lustrous green eyes.

Jade just celebrated her 6th birthday, is current with her vaccinations, and has been spayed and microchipped. Some legends say that the jade gemstone might bring joy and happiness to your life. Maybe she’ll do that for you.

To meet Jade, call 203-438-0158 to set up an appointment. The ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is located at 45 South St. Our website http://www.roar-ridgefield.org gives information about adoptable animals, adoption procedures and volunteering.