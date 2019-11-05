Cat Island refuge closed because of high water

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (AP) — Federal officials are temporarily closing a wildlife refuge in Louisiana because of high water on the Mississippi River.

An announcement Monday by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says water has reached 24 feet at the Baton Rouge tide gauge, forcing the agency to shut down Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge.

The acreage north of Baton Rouge is shut down occasionally when river levels get too high.

The statement says the refuge won't reopen until water levels fall.