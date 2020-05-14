Casinos to reopen June 1; some MU workers return next week

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri casinos can reopen June 1, ending a nearly 2 1/2-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

All 13 casinos in the state were closed March 17 as part of the effort to limit the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. The Missouri Gaming Commission on Wednesday extended the closure through May 31, meaning the gambling centers can reopen the following day.

The commission said the reopening was pushed back two more weeks because local governments have different reopening dates. Many of the casinos are in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas, where reopening of business is being phased in more slowly because of the high number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Also Wednesday, the University of Missouri System announced that some employees can return to campus starting May 20.

The university's “Show Me Renewal” initiative calls for a phased-in approach that allows some faculty, administrators, staff and graduate students to return to campus while adhering to social distancing restrictions, hand hygiene and cleaning measures.

