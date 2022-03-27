Carried by star power, 'The Lost City' dethrones 'Batman'

Kimberley French/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum led the action-adventure comedy throwback “The Lost City” to a $31 million debut in U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, dethroning “The Batman” from the No. 1 spot the superhero film had held for most of March.

“The Lost City” relied on the now relatively old-fashioned concept of star power to propel the Paramount Pictures release above expectations at the box office. Bullock has long been a singular top draw, but her great appeal had in recent years been felt most on Netflix, where 2018's “Bird Box” became one of the streamer's most-watched releases. And Tatum, after a hiatus from lead roles, recently proved his popularity with the still-playing hit “Dog" (now up to $57.9 million in six weeks), which he co-directed.