Caroline, Golden Retriever mix looking for loving family

Caroline Caroline Photo: Contributed Photo.

Hi, my name is Caroline. I am a 2-year-old large, soft and furry Golden Mix who came up from Mississippi to Connecticut looking for love and a family to love back.

Neil Diamond would call me Sweet Caroline; I’m as sweet as sweet can be. I turn a lot of heads when I walk by with my ROAR volunteer dog walker. People say “what a sweet, lovely dog.” I give them a big smile and a wag of my fluffy tail, hoping they will come by to the ROAR Animal Shelter to meet me and maybe take me home.

I have a little secret, I like boy dogs. I am really sweet on them. They are fun to mix it up with and play chase. Some girl dogs smell funny to me, so I prefer to avoid them.

So “If your good times never seem so good, I’d be inclined to believe they never would” until you check me out yourself, bring me home and soon you will be saying, “so good, so good.”

Btw, I am spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Sweet.

My adoption fee is $350.

Come by and meet me at the ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter located at 45 South Street or go to roar-ridgefield.org to learn more.