Carlos Ghosn's defense calls Nissan investigation flawed

TOKYO (AP) — The defense team for Carlos Ghosn says Nissan's investigation that accuses him of financial misconduct is flawed and biased, not independent, and aimed only at taking him down.

Ghosn skipped bail late last year while awaiting trial in Japan and is now in Lebanon. He had not appeared in public but was expected to hold a news conference later Wednesday.

Ghosn, who led the Japanese automaker for two decades, has repeatedly asserted his innocence and said Nissan wanted to block a fuller merger with French alliance partner Renault.