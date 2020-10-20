Carjacking dies after being shot, crashing in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 25-year-old carjacking suspect is dead after being shot shortly after the crime and crashing the stolen car.

St. Louis police say the incident happened about 4 p.m. Monday in the Grand Center neighborhood. As police were investigating the crime against the 29-year-old female victim, they learned of an accident nearby.

Police say the suspect was found inside the crashed car. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the man killed has not been released and police have released no further details, including how the suspect was shot.