Cardinal: Pope OK'd spending 1M euros to free kidnapped nun NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press May 5, 2022 Updated: May 5, 2022 2:01 p.m.
1 of15 FILE — Colombian nun Gloria Cecilia Narvaez, who was held captive for nearly five years by al-Qaida-linked militants, listens to a question during a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, in this Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 file photo. Pope Francis authorized spending up to 1 million euro to free Narvaez, Cardinal Angelo Becciu testified at the Vatican's big financial fraud trial Thursday, May 5, 2022, revealing previously top secret negotiations that Francis authorized to hire a British security and intelligence firm to find the nun and pay for her liberation. Ivan Valencia/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 Pope Francis arrives in a wheelchair to attend an audience with nuns and religious superiors in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Francis, 85, has been suffering from strained ligaments in his right knee for several months. He revealed he recently received some injections to try to relieve the pain, but he has continued to struggle to walk and stand. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis authorized spending up to 1 million euros to free a Colombian nun kidnapped by al-Qaida-linked militants in Mali, a cardinal testified Thursday, revealing previously secret papal approval to hire a British security firm to find the nun and secure her freedom.
Cardinal Angelo Becciu’s bombshell testimony could pose serious security implications for the Vatican and Catholic Church, since he provided evidence that the pope was apparently willing to pay ransom to Islamic militants to free a nun, who was eventually let go last year.
Written By
NICOLE WINFIELD