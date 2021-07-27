Cardinal, 9 others on trial at Vatican in money scandals FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press July 27, 2021 Updated: July 27, 2021 4:21 a.m.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — A trial is slated to begin on Tuesday within the Vatican City’s imposing walls of 10 defendants, including a once-powerful cardinal, in a case based on a sprawling probe into the allegedly criminal management of the Holy See’s portfolio of assets, including donations by countless Catholics from the pews.
Among the defendants is an Italian prelate, Angelo Becciu, a longtime Vatican diplomat whom Pope Francis raised to cardinal’s rank in 2018. After a web of scandals started unraveling during a two-year investigation, Francis gave Becciu the boot last year as chief of the Catholic church’s saint-making office. Not waiting for find out the eventual verdict of a Vatican court, Francis also has removed Becciu's rights as a cardinal.
FRANCES D'EMILIO