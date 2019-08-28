Car stolen from Abbott Avenue in Ridgefield

A blue Mini Cooper was stolen from a driveway on Abbott Avenue between the overnight hours of Sunday, Aug. 25, and Monday, Aug. 26.

“The vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside of it,” Ridgefield Police Capt. Shawn Platt said.

The vehicle has not be recovered, Platt told The Ridgefield Press on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The car’s owner wrote on Facebook that she “never thought this would happen in such a dense neighborhood.”

“We learned our lesson the hard way. Lock your cars!” she said.

This is the third car stolen from Ridgefield’s downtown over the last two years.

Earlier this year, a car was stolen from Casagmo.

In December 2017, a car was stolen from the Walgreens parking lot.