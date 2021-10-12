Car show in Ridgefield puts pedal to the metal on sustainable living

3
RIDGEFIELD — The Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment is hosting an electric vehicle car show this weekend to enlighten the public about living greener and recognize a local business that is already doing so.
From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, car dealers and electric vehicle owners will be at Nod Hill Brewery to talk to those who are considering making the switch. Connecticut Green Bank will provide information on subsidies people can recoup from using electric vehicles and solar energy, and electricians will answer questions from those wanting to install green technologies in their homes.