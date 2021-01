RIDGEFIELD — A new way to explore Ridgefield and have some COVID-safe fun has come to town.

Local party planning company, Rock Paper Scissors Custom Events, launched its scavenger hunt in Ridgefield this week with some of the proceeds going to the town’s social services department.

Founders Kristen Mitrakis and Rachel Lampen, who both live in New Canaan, launched in September with virtual events and trivia, but they wondered what to do for smaller kids and their families to get out of the house. That’s when they came up with idea of creating car-based scavenger hunts.

The first to launch was a 45-minute drive around New Canaan, where participants solve clues and unscramble letters.

“We sold more than 80 New Canaan car scavenger hunts by word of mouth with both residents and visitors loving it,” Mitrakis said. “The positive feedback is so encouraging, we have been told it is terrific fun for the entire family from little kids to late teens. We are currently identifying other towns and local causes. It’s a unique way to discover towns and do some good.”

The first beneficiary is Meals on Wheels of New Canaan. In just over one month, the community has raised $500 for the charity. The route will be available until the end of April.

The addition of Ridgefield came about because of demand.

“There were a couple of people who actually contacted us from New Canaan having done that so we thought, ‘Oh we need one in Ridgefield,’” Mitrakis said.

They’ve sold at least 10 this week in Ridgefield alone, just by word of mouth.

The company also added a hunt in Brewster, N.Y. this week, which will raise money for Community Center of Northern Westchester.

Participants have primarily been local residents with some new residents from New York familiarizing themselves through the scavenger hunt, according to the company.

Mitrakis and Lampen said they will continue to do online events and smaller “in person” parties but were looking to add something fresh and family-focused to add to their repertoire.

The scavenger hunt isn’t just for some family fun, participants can win a prize for completing the hunt.

“With the New Canaan one, we did offer a prize if you sent us your picture with the unscrambled letters,” Mitrakis said. “We get their addresses if they’re local and we just go drop them off in their mailbox. For Ridgefield and Bedford it will be more you’re going to a prize draw each month and we’ll pick someone and make sure they have a prize.”

Visit www.rockpaperscissors.events to find out more and to purchase a Car Scavenger Hunt map and clue sheet.