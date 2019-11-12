Car crashes into school bus in Wisconsin; no students hurt

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin say 10 elementary school students were not hurt when a car driven by a teenager lost control on a slick road and crashed into their school bus.

Dodge County sheriff's authorities say the crash happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the Town of Beaver Dam. Investigators say a car driven by a 16-year-old boy lost control on the snow- and ice-covered road, crossed into the oncoming land and collided with the bus.

The bus was carrying 10 students from Prairie View Elementary. The bus driver says he and his students were not hurt.

The students were taken to school on a replacement bus and evaluated by nursing staff. Some children reported bumps and scrapes.

Authorities say weather and road conditions were a factor in the crash.