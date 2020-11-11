Car caravan replaces parade at NYC Veterans Day observance

NEW YORK (AP) — A caravan of 100 vintage jeeps, private cars and other vehicles paraded down New York's Fifth Avenue before dawn Wednesday in a socially distant Veterans Day observance.

The early morning car caravan was held in lieu of the parade that usually marks Veterans Day in New York. U.S. Navy officials laid wreaths at Madison Square Park's eternal light flagstaff at 6 a.m. before reviewing the car parade.

A ceremony was planned later Wednesday at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, the former aircraft carrier USS Intrepid. Speakers at the invitation-only ceremony included Mayor Bill de Blasio and representatives from the museum and the Navy.