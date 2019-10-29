Car break-in spree reported in central Ridgefield

Security footage from an attempted vehicle break-ins that happened in central Ridgefield on Saturday, Oct. 26. This footage was taken at 3:43 a.m.

More than two dozen vehicles were broken into in central Ridgefield — ranging from Tanton Hill Road over to Pin Pack Road — during the wee hours of Saturday morning.

According to one Tanton Hill Road resident, at least three cars in her neighborhood were emptied or rummaged through by a group of thieves around 4 a.m.

“They were at our house 4:10 a.m.,” the resident said. “... I saw somewhere online that five more vehicles were broken into at 3:40 a.m. Saturday morning. Not sure of the neighborhood. ... My sister lives on Pin Pack and the same thing happened to her and at least one of her neighbors over on that street.”

The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Ridgefield Press that her security cameras captured the face of at least one of the perpetrators.

“He shows his face and you can see someone in the car, the driver,” she said.

She said that the thieves stole several items from her car, including cash and a pair of sunglasses.

“They took sentimental things — I don’t know why,” she said on Tuesday, Oct. 29. “... I know one person had their key fob stolen, another had perfume taken. Mostly it was petty cash — coins or whatever they could grab. I was surprised they didn’t take our EZ Pass.”

The resident said that two of the cars parked in her driveway were locked and left alone. However, but one vehicle in the driveway was left unlocked and that was the one hit during the spree.

“It looks like they spent a half hour here ransacking cars in various neighborhoods,” she said. “... It looks like about 30 vehicles were hit which is a lot.”

“ ... It’s so disturbing and so awful to think about,” she added, “someone standing on your property, going through your property.”