Captain Hook was Ridgefielder Cyril Ritchard

Millions knew him, not by his name but by his character. For Cyril Ritchard played Captain Hook alongside Mary Martin when the acclaimed Broadway production of “Peter Pan” was staged live for television March 7, 1955, making TV history with its huge audience and high quality production.
His face and his voice were famous and he enjoyed telling of the time he was spotted by a rough-looking gang of teenagers who surrounded him. “I thought they were going to attack me, but instead they stared and exclaimed: ‘You’re Captain Hook!’ I'm glad the reason for their attention was curiosity, not animosity.”