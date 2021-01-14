Capitol investigators try to sort real tips from noise STEFANIE DAZIO and MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 12:49 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Potential threats and leads are pouring in to law enforcement agencies nationwide after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The challenge is now figuring out what's real and what's just noise.
Investigators are combing through a mountain of online posts, street surveillance and other intelligence, including information that suggests mobs could try to storm the Capitol again and threats to kill some members of Congress.
STEFANIE DAZIO and MICHAEL BALSAMO