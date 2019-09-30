Candlelight Shoppe to collect bras for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Ridgefield business owner Pam Fitzpatrick is preparing for her annual tradition of collecting gently-used and new bras at the Candlelight Shoppe on Main Street.

All bras collected will be donated to women shelters and all funds will be given to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

The store will have a new window display created for this very special Breast Cancer Awareness Event by Pam and her kindest friends.

The display will be up through Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The store is open from 10:30 to 5:30 p.m. daily and is located at 407 Main Street.

For more information about donations, call 203-438-2333.