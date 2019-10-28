  • Candidates and Coq Au Vin will be held Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Sucre Sale, 109 Danbury Road, Ridgefield. Photo: Contributed Photo.

    Candidates and Coq Au Vin will be held Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Sucre Sale, 109 Danbury Road, Ridgefield.

    Candidates and Coq Au Vin will be held Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Sucre Sale, 109 Danbury Road, Ridgefield.

    Photo: Contributed Photo.
Photo: Contributed Photo.
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Candidates and Coq Au Vin will be held Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Sucre Sale, 109 Danbury Road, Ridgefield.

Candidates and Coq Au Vin will be held Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Sucre Sale, 109 Danbury Road, Ridgefield.

Photo: Contributed Photo.

Candidates and Coq Au Vin will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Sucre Sale, 109 Danbury Road, Ridgefield.

Attendees can meet Ridgefield’s Board of Selectman, Board of Education, Board of Finance, and Treasurer, featuring special guest Toni Boucher.

Cost, at $25, includes mini appetizers, Coq Au Vin and a glass of wine.