Candidates and Coq Au Vin at Sucre Sale Oct. 29

Candidates and Coq Au Vin will be held Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Sucre Sale, 109 Danbury Road, Ridgefield.

Candidates and Coq Au Vin will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Sucre Sale, 109 Danbury Road, Ridgefield.

Attendees can meet Ridgefield’s Board of Selectman, Board of Education, Board of Finance, and Treasurer, featuring special guest Toni Boucher.

Cost, at $25, includes mini appetizers, Coq Au Vin and a glass of wine.