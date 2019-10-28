https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Candidates-and-Coq-Au-Vin-at-Sucre-Sale-Oct-29-14569198.php
Candidates and Coq Au Vin at Sucre Sale Oct. 29
Candidates and Coq Au Vin will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Sucre Sale, 109 Danbury Road, Ridgefield.
Attendees can meet Ridgefield’s Board of Selectman, Board of Education, Board of Finance, and Treasurer, featuring special guest Toni Boucher.
Cost, at $25, includes mini appetizers, Coq Au Vin and a glass of wine.
