Candidate questions tight GOP primary for Mississippi Senate

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A state Senate candidate in Mississippi says he will contest the results of a Republican primary that's neck-and-neck.

State Rep. Scott DeLano of Biloxi tells news outlets he wants to examine all election material.

DeLano and Biloxi City Councilwoman Dixie Newman ran in Tuesday's primary in District 50 in Harrison County.

They remained within a few votes of each other as votes were counted election night. The next day, election officials found an electronic record of uncounted votes. Once those were added, Newman was ahead by a single vote.

The election hasn't been certified because voters who forgot to bring identification to the polls have a week to show ID to have their ballot counted.

Republican Tommy Gollott of Biloxi held the Senate seat for decades but didn't seek reelection.