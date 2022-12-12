Can James Cameron and 'Avatar' wow again? Don't doubt it.

NEW YORK (AP) — James Cameron has been living on Pandora for a long time.
But 13 years after the original “Avatar” and five years after starting production on its sequel, “The Way of Water,” Cameron is unveiling the long-awaited follow-up to the highest grossing film of all-time. Speaking the day after “The Way of Water” debuted in London, Cameron — back on Earth and self-admittedly out of practice with the hoopla of a red-carpet premiere — describes the experience of finally having the movie out in the world “surreal.”