Raymond Lee, Camila Cabello join NBC's fall lineup

Raymond Lee and Camila Cabello are among the handful of fresh faces on NBC’s upcoming schedule, with the network once again leaning heavily on its “Law & Order” and “Chicago” series franchises.
Cabello will join “The Voice” singing contest as a coach, NBC said Monday in announcing its fall schedule. The pop star, whose hit singles include “Havana” and who starred in the 2021 film musical “Cinderella,” will join returning coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.