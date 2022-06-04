Cambodians vote in local election amid intimidation, threats

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodians vote Sunday in local elections that are their first chance to go to the polls since the ruling party of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen swept a 2018 general election that was widely criticized as unfair.
Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party is certain to sail to easy victory again following what the U.N. Human Rights Office said was a pattern of “threats, intimidation and obstruction targeting opposition candidates. ”