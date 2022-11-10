Cambodian leader cautions against post-COVID complacency

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia's prime minister on Friday cautioned fellow Southeast Asian leaders against complacency, saying that even though economies are gradually recovering as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, there is much work to be done.
Prime Minister Hun Sen, whose country holds the rotating chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, warned at the official opening ceremony of the group's summit that the region is “now at the most uncertain juncture” as it seeks to promote “peace, security and sustainable growth.”