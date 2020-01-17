Call for applications for Ridgefield’s first Poet Laureate

The Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Arts Council, and other poetry advocates announced that Ridgefield will soon have its own Poet Laureate.

The U.S. has a Poet Laureate (currently Joy Harjo); Connecticut has a Laureate (currently Margaret Gibson); and many towns in Connecticut also have appointed one to help spread the joy and power of poetry in their communities. Starting in April 2020, Ridgefield will have its own Poet Laureate.

Applications for the position are now open. The deadline for applications is Saturday, Feb. 15. To see a full listing of the criteria, duties, and how to apply, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282, ext. 11013.