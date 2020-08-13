Call Eversource if you’re out of power, Ridgefield officials say

As utility crews works try to get electricity back to the last few areas without it, town officials are asking people who dont' have power to tell Eversource by calling 1-800-286-2000.

People who are still without power should notify Eversource, the electrical utility, town officials say.

“We have found several locations that Eversource did not know were out of power,” said Gerri Lewis, public information officer with the town Office of Emregency Management. “Please ask everyone to call Eversource if they do not have power yet.”

Eversource was reporting Wednesday evening about 7 o’clock that only six Ridgefield customers remained with out power, representing 0.05 percent of the company’s 10,988 Ridgefield electricity customers.

But Lewis and First Selectman Rudy Marconi said late Wednesday afternoon they believe the numbers on Eversource’s website may be a little low, as the town has been getting reports of roads and homes without power that the utility appears not to know about.

People mat call Eversource to report their outages at 800 286-2000.

In a news release about 2 Wednesday afternoon, Eversource public relations director Mitch Gross described the company’s effort to meet its goal restoring power to nearly all Connectictu homes by midnight Tuesday.

“With Eversource’s massive team working nonstop, the energy company reached its goal to restore power to 99% of customers Tuesday before midnight,” Gross said. “More than 2,500 crews are working in the field, closing in on the remaining power outages following Tropical Storm Isaias. As of 2 p.m., crews continue to work on the final approximately 900 power outages.

“Eversource is reaching out directly to those customers through the channel of their choice - email, text or phone - to provide an update on the restoration progress and let them know where they can find information.”