Californians asked not to use strained ERs for virus testing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — With California bracing for an unprecedented number of hospitalizations amid a staggering surge in coronavirus infections, health officials pleaded with residents Friday to reserve emergency rooms for true emergencies and not run to them in a search for scarce virus tests.
Some people with mild or even no coronavirus symptoms are showing up in ERs sometimes only to get a negative test result so they can attend social events. The trend is placing additional pressure on already-taxed emergency rooms struggling with a rise in coronavirus hospitalizations and patients with other illnesses, some of whom deferred seeking care during the pandemic and are now face more severe health issues.