California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Aug. 27, 2022 Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 12:46 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since she came to California from Mexico 24 years ago, Maria Bernal has been supporting her family by often working two jobs at fast food restaurants.
But she says she wound up living in a small Kia with her two youngest children, then ages 3 and 15, for six months after she lost her housing in 2019 when one of her employers began paying her minimum wage for eight hours even when she worked a 16-hour double shift.