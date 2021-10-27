California virus cases stop falling, governor urges caution ADAM BEAM and DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Oct. 27, 2021 Updated: Oct. 27, 2021 7:56 p.m.
1 of14 California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot from California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly at Asian Health Services in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Gov. Gavin Newsom gestures after receiving a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at Asian Health Services in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Gov. Gavin Newsom, middle right, greets patients before he received a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at Asian Health Services in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot from California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly at Asian Health Services in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference after receiving a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at Asian Health Services in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Also pictured are Assemblymember Mia Bonta, third from bottom right, Supervisor Wilma Chan and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, right. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference after receiving a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at Asian Health Services in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference after receiving a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at Asian Health Services in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf points to her arm after receiving a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at Asian Health Services in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Assemblymember Mia Bonta receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot from Dr. Mychi Nguyen at Asian Health Services in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled up his sleeve Wednesday and received a coronavirus vaccine booster shot, a move he encouraged others to take as the state heads into the time of year that in 2020 ushered in the deadliest spike of COVID-19 cases.
Much has changed since then — 88% of those 18 and older in California have received at least one dose of a vaccine that didn’t exist last fall and millions have survived contracting the virus and have a level of natural immunity, though it’s unclear for how long.
Written By
ADAM BEAM and DON THOMPSON