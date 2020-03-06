California to get much-needed rain, snow after dry months

Parched California will likely get a modest dose of rain and snow during the weekend but a much more potent storm is expected to follow, forecasters said Friday.

Winter weather advisories were issued for the Sierra Nevada, where moderate snowfall was expected Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Although the state’s major reservoirs are in good shape after a very wet 2019, this winter’s very dry January and February have left this winter’s snowpack well below average.

Light rain was also expected Saturday in Northern and Southern California.

“Rainfall amounts are not overly impressive, but given the lack of rain in over a month it will be a welcomed sight,” the weather office for the San Francisco-Monterey region wrote.

The Los Angeles-area weather office predicted a “gloomy, drippy” Saturday, followed by the arrival of a low-pressure system off Southern California.

“The low will tap into a long fetch of subtropical moisture that will bring an increasing chance of rain starting late Sunday night or Monday morning,” the NWS said.

Rainfall could last into Thursday and spread up the coast but mostly staying south of San Jose.

“All in all no March Miracle in sight, but any rain at this point will be welcomed,” the San Francisco NWS said.