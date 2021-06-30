California tests off-the-grid solutions to power outages DAISY NGUYEN, Associated Press June 30, 2021 Updated: June 30, 2021 10:42 a.m.
A house shown in the distance is powered by Pacific Gas & Electric's new Remote Grid Initiative site shown near Yosemite National Park in Briceburg, Calif., on June 7, 2021. When a wildfire tore through Briceburg nearly two years earlier, the tiny community on the edge of Yosemite National Park lost the only power line connecting it to the electrical grid. Rather than rebuilding poles and wires over increasingly dry hillsides, which could increase the risk of equipment igniting catastrophic fires, the nation's largest utility decided to give Briceburg a self-reliant power system.
Pacific Gas & Electric's new Remote Grid Initiative site is shown near Yosemite National Park in Briceburg, Calif., on June 7, 2021.
Program lead Bennett Chabot stands by Pacific Gas & Electric's new Remote Grid Initiative site near Yosemite National Park in Briceburg, Calif., on June 7, 2021.
Program lead Bennett Chabot stands by Pacific Gas & Electric's new Remote Grid Initiative site near Yosemite National Park in Briceburg, Calif., on June 7, 2021.
A scenic area and a house on the right which is powered by Pacific Gas & Electric's new Remote Grid Initiative site near Yosemite National Park is shown in Briceburg, Calif., on June 7, 2021.
This photo provided by the Blue Lake Rancheria shows a solar array on top of a fuel island canopy that is paired with a microgrid in Blue Lake, Calif., in 2019. A Native American reservation on California's far northern coast kept the electricity flowing with the help of two microgrids that can disconnect from the larger electrical grid and switch to using solar energy generated and stored in battery banks near its hotel-casino. As most of rural Humboldt County sat in the dark during a planned shutoff in October 2019, the Blue Lake Rancheria became a lifeline for thousands of its neighbors.
This aerial photo provided by the Blue Lake Rancheria shows a solar array that is paired with a microgrid in Blue Lake, Calif., in 2017. A Native American reservation on California's far northern coast kept the electricity flowing with the help of two microgrids that can disconnect from the larger electrical grid and switch to using solar energy generated and stored in battery banks near its hotel-casino. As most of rural Humboldt County sat in the dark during a planned shutoff in October 2019, the Blue Lake Rancheria became a lifeline for thousands of its neighbors.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When a wildfire tore through Briceburg nearly two years ago, the tiny community on the edge of Yosemite National Park lost the only power line connecting it to the electrical grid.
Rather than rebuilding poles and wires over increasingly dry hillsides, which could raise the risk of equipment igniting catastrophic fires, the nation’s largest utility decided to give Briceburg a self-reliant power system.