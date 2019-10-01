https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/California-telecommunications-exec-new-Washoe-14481698.php
California telecommunications exec new Washoe County manager
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A telecommunications executive from California has been named Washoe County's new county manager.
The county commission voted unanimously Monday to hire Eric Brown.
Brown is currently the head of the Sacramento-based nonprofit California Telehealth Network.
He'll replace former County Manager John Slaughter, who retired in June.
The commission picked Brown over two other finalists — Assistant County Manager Kate Thomas and Jon Hager, the former director of the Silver State Health Exchange.
