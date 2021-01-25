California storms shut down major mountain highway Jan. 25, 2021 Updated: Jan. 25, 2021 1:12 p.m.
In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, photo provided by the California Highway Patrol-West Valley, authorities work the scene of an accident after a hail storm on Malibu Canyon Road in Malibu, Calif. A hail storm struck the Santa Monica Mountains on Saturday, prompting the California Highway Patrol to warn drivers to slow down after officers responded to a few rollover accidents on Malibu Canyon. Up to a foot of snow fell in Southern California's mountains as the first in a series of storms move through California, bringing real winter weather after weeks of sporadic rain that has done little to ease drought.
5 of6 Clouds move over palm trees at Elysian Park in Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Periods of rain and snow and much cooler temperatures were expected through the weekend, followed in the middle of next week by a potential atmospheric river that could deliver significant rain and snow. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Clouds move over homes in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Periods of rain and snow and much cooler temperatures were expected through the weekend, followed in the middle of next week by a potential atmospheric river that could deliver significant rain and snow. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest in a series of storms left California mountains frosted in snow Monday, shutting down a major highway due to dangerous conditions.
The California Highway Patrol closed Interstate 5 to traffic in Tejon Pass, which rises to an elevation of more than 4,100 feet (1,249 meters) through mountains between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley.