California sheriff releases video of inmate restraint death

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Alameda County sheriff’s officials have released body-camera footage of the death of a man who asphyxiated last year after being placed in a restraint device in jail.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the videos in the June 2018 death of 23-year-old Dujuan Armstrong were released Wednesday in response to public records requests.

The footage shows Armstrong screaming repeatedly for “my black brothers,” and one deputy striking Armstrong on the back with his knee while Armstrong was on the ground. Armstrong’s legs and arms were then placed in a restraining device known as a WRAP and a spit mask was put on his face.

Civil rights advocates criticized the sheriff’s office for withholding information from Armstrong’s family. His death also led the department to discontinue use of the WRAP devices.

