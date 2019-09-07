California's struggling GOP looks to rebound in 2020

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks at the California GOP fall convention Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Indian Wells, Calif. U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks at the California GOP fall convention Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Indian Wells, Calif. Photo: Chris Carlson, AP Photo: Chris Carlson, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close California's struggling GOP looks to rebound in 2020 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — California's diminished Republican Party gathers this weekend to map out an election strategy in an increasingly Democratic state that President Donald Trump lost by over 4 million votes in 2016.

The outlook for 2020 will be challenging.

The party's struggles in California over recent years are well-documented: Democrats control every statewide office, both chambers of the Legislature and hold a nearly 4-million edge in voter registrations. Both U.S. Senate seats are in Democratic hands, and the party has a 46-7 edge over Republicans in U.S. House seats in the state.

Meanwhile, the GOP has withered to third-party status, with its voters significantly outnumbered by Democrats and independents. You'd have to go back to 1988 to find a Republican presidential candidate who carried the state, George H.W. Bush.

Nonetheless, party leaders attending a state convention say they plan to make an aggressive push to gain ground in 2020, including an effort to win back U.S. House seats that Democrats picked up in 2018, including several districts all or partly in Orange County, a one-time nationally known GOP stronghold southeast of Los Angeles.

To do so, the party will have to reverse a long-running trend.

"The California Republican Party isn't salvageable at this time," Kristin Olsen, a former Republican leader in the state Assembly, wrote after the 2018 elections in which Democrats strengthened their grip on political power in the state.

The weekend schedule is filled with training sessions for activists with titles like "Choosing the right candidate for the right district," and "How to build a grassroots donor program."

With its numbers shriveling, the state GOP has debated for years whether the party needs to turn to the political center, or right. As far back as 2007, Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger warned the party was "dying at the box office" and needed to claim issues usually associated with the Democratic agenda, including climate change and health care reform.

The last significant push by a Republican presidential candidate to win California was in 2000, when George W. Bush was backed by more than $15 million, then lost to Democrat Al Gore by 12 points.

But delegates are likely to hear a more optimistic message from the president's campaign manager, Brad Parscale, who is scheduled to speak Saturday. Trump is popular within the party's conservative wing, but he also poses a challenge for GOP candidates in Democratic-leaning areas where the president and his policies are widely disliked.